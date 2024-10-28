Warwickshire property agency makes history by hiring first apprentice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Warwickshire property agency has continued the expansion of its rural team after taking on its first ever apprentice.

Jessica Hopkins has joined Newton LDP as an Apprentice Rural Surveyor as it looks to build on recent successes. Jessica will help the team meet rising demand for its rural and agribusiness services.

Jessica, who is from a rural background, juggles her responsibilities in Newton’s rural team with her Chartered Surveyor Degree Apprenticeship at Harper Adams University in Shropshire. The five-year course will involve several residential teaching weeks that Jessica will attend alongside her professional role.

Jessica, from Leamington Spa, said: “I feel really privileged to be offered such a unique opportunity to work and learn at the same time. This arrangement enables me to immediately put into practice the theory I have learnt at university.

“I’m picking up valuable skills and learning from an experienced team daily; all whilst enjoying elements of university life. It really is the best of both worlds, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in this position.”

Prior to joining Newton LDP as the Stockton firm’s first apprentice, Jessica gained valuable practical experience in the rural sector through farm sales and lambing.

Her involvement with the Stratford and Studley Young Farmers Committee, as its newly appointed Vice Chairman, further demonstrates her commitment to the industry.

Richard Foxon, Managing Director of Newton LDP, said: “From day one we set out just how important it is to offer young people real-world experience within a dynamic and fast-growing company.

“From work experience for school or college leavers to paid placements for university students and graduate schemes.

“We’re delighted to have Jessica join us as our first apprentice. She has made a very impressive start to life at Newton LDP. We’ve also been very impressed by the support and guidance provided by course leaders at Harper Adams University.

“All the early signs suggest Jessica is going to blossom into an extremely competent rural surveyor and become a real asset to the team and the wider business.”

Based at Stockton House, near Southam, Newton LDP is on course to virtually double its workforce in 2024 as it services a growing number of clients ranging from landowners, farmers and investors to housebuilders, developers and the public sector.