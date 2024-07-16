Warwickshire Site Manager named as best in the country for quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Site Manager overseeing the construction of David Wilson Homes’ Heritage Grange development in Warwickshire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Taylor (44) has won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, have won 89 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt Developments has won the most Pride in the Job awards, having accumulated more than 1,500 individual accolades over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high-quality homes has been to the developer over the last two decades.

B&DWM - SGB-057 - Jamie Taylor Site Manager of Heritage Grange

Jamie Taylor, originally from Wall Heath, has been overseeing Heritage Grange in Warwick for the past two years. After originally joining David Wilson Homes in 2014 as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager, Jamie is now a Senior Site Manager and has collected his third Pride in the Job award win, after winning in 2017 and 2023, this is his second win as manager of the Heritage Grange site.

Discussing his third time winning, Jamie said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to win this award. Obviously, it’s a team effort and it’s not just down to me, so a huge thank you and congratulations must go to everyone working at the development, there is a great family ethos here.

“It’s a huge morale boost to get that achievement. In terms of the site, it’s really nice to see how our homes are that bit sharper, and the presentation is magnificent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership, and attention to detail.

B&DWM - SGB-069 - Site Manager Jamie Taylor with a member of his sales team at Heritage Grange

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much-needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

With site managers passing on their skills and industry knowledge to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia said: “We’re so proud of Jamie for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Heritage Grange and for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”

B&DWM - SGB-125 - Heritage Grange Site Manager Jamie Taylor discussing the future of the development

Earlier this year Barratt and David Wilson Homes also achieved a Five-Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a Five-Star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Warwickshire.