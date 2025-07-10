West Midlands firm champions engineering sustainability with Net Zero Week campaign

adi Group staff at Kings Norton Community Clean Up

Leading multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group is advocating for sustainability in engineering with a week-long campaign in celebration of Net Zero Week 2025.

Recognising the vital role the engineering sector plays in the transition to a low-carbon future, adi is hosting a series of internal and external events designed to inspire action, spark innovation, and accelerate progress toward Net Zero.

Throughout the week, the business will spotlight key areas including future fuels, resource efficiency, alternative energy sources, and energy optimisation. Staff will take part in expert-led sessions on emerging technologies such as hydrogen fuel, explore smarter use of materials, and engage in interactive quizzes designed to enhance awareness of engineering’s environmental impact.

“As engineers, we have the ability to make a real difference, to quite literally Engineer a Better Future,” said Paul Smith, CEO of adi Group. “At adi, we believe engineering is not simply a profession: it’s a responsibility; we have an obligation to solve the unintended consequences of a global population demanding ever higher standards of living.

“We are committed to shaping solutions that not only meet the challenges of today, but also contribute meaningfully to engineering a more sustainable tomorrow. By empowering our people and working collaboratively with partners, we aim to both reduce the environmental impact of adi and our partners as well as champion a blueprint to sustainable project delivery that benefits both industry and community.”

With over 35 years of industry experience, adi Group has embedded sustainability into the fabric of its operations, aligning its business model with ambitious climate targets and global best practice. The company achieved a 5.29% reduction in carbon intensity per employee in 2023, supported by a strategic focus on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable procurement.

Since 2015, adi has offset over 11,500 tonnes of CO₂e through its long-standing partnership with BP Target Neutral, making its vehicle fleet carbon neutral while supporting global projects that enhance access to energy, education, health, and employment. The company’s EV scheme has already put 35 electric vehicles on the road, preventing the release of 84 tonnes of CO₂ emissions - an amount equivalent to the carbon absorbed by 41,967 trees.

These efforts have earned adi significant recognition, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal, which places adi Group in the top 5% of businesses worldwide for sustainable practices, and in the top 2% within its industry.

adi Group has pledged to achieve Net Zero by 2045, with key interim goals such as electrifying 50% of its new vehicle fleet by 2035 and reaching 100% electrification by 2040. The business also implemented a Climate Change Policy aligned with the Paris Agreement across the business, underpinning all environmental objectives and driving further accountability across its supply chain.

But Net Zero Week is not just about long-term commitments for the firm. Throughout the campaign, adi is inviting all team members to submit ideas that could improve sustainability across the business. Whether it’s a smarter way to save energy, reduce waste, or improve a site process, the most promising suggestions may be trialled or implemented as part of the company’s continuous improvement efforts.

As part of its broader community engagement work, adi is also supporting a Community Clean Up initiative in celebration of both Net Zero Week and Plastic Free July this week. This will focus on removing plastic waste and keeping the local environment clean and green, with staff based at the head office taking part to show their support for local sustainability.