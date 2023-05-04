Register
Woolly postbox toppers pop up all over Rugby borough to celebrate the King's Coronation

“The artwork celebrates the spirit of community which royal milestones help to spread”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 4th May 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:16 BST

Woolly postbox toppers have popped up all over Rugby borough as the craft community prepare to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Knitted and crocheted creations have had amazed onlookers in stitches.

Collection boxes feature everything regal from charming puppets to colourful crowns.

Sarah Feeney, of the Revel WI, said the ladies have worked hard to spread a little cheer in the run up to the celebrations.

"We’ve had lots of positive comments about our work in Monks Kirby,” she said.

Rugby Borough Council has worked with local businesses and groups to run a Coronation Crown Trail from May 15, with local shops and businesses displaying specially made coronation crowns.

The coronation of His Majesty The King takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, the centrepiece of a Coronation Weekend which aims to bring the country together in a spirit of celebration.

For a list of Rugby’s events, visit https://www.warwickshireworld.com/business/rugby-prepares-to-mark-kings-coronation-with-series-of-celebratory-events-4121377

Revel WI in Monks Kirby.

1. Royal tribute

Revel WI in Monks Kirby. Photo: Sarah Feeney.

Sophia Wood made a coronation crown for the Myton shop in Church Street.

2. Sophie's crown

Sophia Wood made a coronation crown for the Myton shop in Church Street. Photo: Myton staff

Anyone spotted the statue in Dunchurch?

3. Royal makeover

Anyone spotted the statue in Dunchurch? Photo: RH

This picture is from Dunchurch.

4. Dunchurch

This picture is from Dunchurch. Photo: RH

Related topics:CoronationRugby