“The artwork celebrates the spirit of community which royal milestones help to spread”

Woolly postbox toppers have popped up all over Rugby borough as the craft community prepare to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Knitted and crocheted creations have had amazed onlookers in stitches.

Collection boxes feature everything regal from charming puppets to colourful crowns.

Sarah Feeney, of the Revel WI, said the ladies have worked hard to spread a little cheer in the run up to the celebrations.

"We’ve had lots of positive comments about our work in Monks Kirby,” she said.

Rugby Borough Council has worked with local businesses and groups to run a Coronation Crown Trail from May 15, with local shops and businesses displaying specially made coronation crowns.

The coronation of His Majesty The King takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, the centrepiece of a Coronation Weekend which aims to bring the country together in a spirit of celebration.

For a list of Rugby’s events, visit https://www.warwickshireworld.com/business/rugby-prepares-to-mark-kings-coronation-with-series-of-celebratory-events-4121377

