Work starts on new Southam industrial scheme ‘which will create 100 jobs’

Sucham Park will include nine commercial units to support a wide range of businesses at Holywell Business Park, which forms part of the Kineton Road Industrial Estate

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:28 BST

Work has started on an industrial scheme in Southam which is expected to create 100 new jobs in the town.

Sucham Park will include nine commercial units to support a wide range of businesses at Holywell Business Park, which forms part of the Kineton Road Industrial Estate.

Working with its construction partner the Warwick-based MCS Group, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) expects to have the scheme, which is its first construction project, finished by the winter.

Keir Edmonds, of MCS and Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG. Picture credit: Jamie Gray.Keir Edmonds, of MCS and Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG. Picture credit: Jamie Gray.
Keir Edmonds, of MCS and Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of WPDG. Picture credit: Jamie Gray.
Ground works have been completed and the steel structure of the 42,000 sq ft building has been erected.

The development will be built on land which has been unused for many years.

It will have ten electric vehicle charging points in its car park.

Unit sizes will range from 1,900 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft.

https://www.wpdg.co.uk/suchampark

