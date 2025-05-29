Adopt A Grandparent celebrates as Nuneaton care home resident Linda Jones meets teenage volunteer Daniel Dominick in person

Surrey based, Adopt A Grandparent, the UK charity dedicated to reducing loneliness in older people through virtual intergenerational friendships, is celebrating a heart-warming milestone: one of its volunteer-resident pairings has met face-to-face for the very first time.

After months of weekly video calls, 74-year-old Linda Jones, a resident at Acorn Lodge Care Home in Nuneaton, and 14-year-old Daniel Dominick from London, who attends ACS International School Hillingdon, have finally come together in person - a beautiful reminder of how deep and genuine virtual connections can become.

The pair were expertly matched through Adopt A Grandparent as part of Daniel’s Duke of Edinburgh Award programme. Their regular chats quickly evolved into a close bond, filled with shared laughter, quizzes, and stories from their very different – yet surprisingly connected – lives.

Last week, Daniel made the journey to Acorn Lodge, part of Avery Healthcare, accompanied by his Dad, and surprised Linda with a bouquet of her favourite flowers.

Daniel and Linda

“I almost cried when I saw him,” said Linda. “This is the best surprise I’ve had in years. Daniel has such a kind heart, and I look forward to our chats every week. Meeting him in person was beyond anything I imagined.”

Daniel, who admitted to feeling a bit nervous at first, shared: “I was nervous, but now I love talking to Linda. She’s so funny, and she knows loads of cool stuff.”

Their friendship is a shining example of what Adopt A Grandparent exists to create - consistent, meaningful companionship for older people who may otherwise go days or weeks without real social interaction.

“The programme has been such a wonderful addition to my life,” Linda added. “Having Daniel to chat with every week has really brightened my days. He’s such a kind young man, and I look forward to our conversations more than I can say.”

Shaleeza Hasham, Founder and CEO of Adopt A Grandparent, commented:

“This is what meaningful connection looks like – built not on proximity, but on consistency, curiosity and kindness. At Adopt A Grandparent, we’ve always believed that strong relationships can grow through a screen when they’re rooted in something real. Linda and Daniel’s bond is a beautiful example of how virtual companionship can become a lifeline – reminding us that no matter our age, we all need someone to listen, laugh with, and simply be there.”

Julia, Well-being Coordinator at Acorn Lodge, reflected on the broader impact:

“The Adopt A Grandparent programme creates meaningful relationships that bring joy and comfort to older adults while teaching young people empathy, kindness, and the importance of companionship. It’s been a great help for some of our residents and an initiative we’re proud to support.”

Research continues to show the powerful, mutual benefits of intergenerational connection. Older adults who take part in programmes like Adopt A Grandparent experience a 20% reduction in loneliness, according to Generations United. The World Health Organisation has recognised intergenerational activity as a proven way to combat ageism - and remarkably, it’s linked to living up to seven and a half years longer. Meanwhile, the Centre for Ageing Better found that four in five people actively want to engage with those from different age groups. These findings highlight a simple truth: when generations come together, everyone gains.

Daniel and Linda’s friendship embodies all of this. And while their in-person meeting was special, their bond continues where it began – through weekly virtual chats that span generations, experiences, and perspectives.

Daniel has already confirmed he’ll continue his calls with Linda, even after completing his award. Their friendship is proof that virtual doesn’t mean distant when it comes to the heart.