Apple time at Canalside's Autumn Celebration

The apple trees are heavy with an incredible harvest and it’s time to meet together for all kinds of apple processing fun on the farm!

Our Autumn Celebration Apple Day is October 11 from 12pm to 6pm. Autumn Celebration is a fantastic, free community-run event and is open to the public.

Bring along friends and neighbours as the hands-on apple pressing, juicing and bobbing is so much fun for all ages; especially the apple juice tasting!

As well as free, fresh apple juice, we will have our colourful bar open with a delicious selection of quality wine, pale ale, IPA, larger and soft drinks. There will be farm cider too of course!

The brilliant Chacma are going to be frying up vada (lentil fritters, VG and GF), there will be home-made cakes for sale and we are bringing back good old fashioned toffee apples!!

Young apprentice apple-pressers and bobbers will be rewarded with lucky dip prizes and certificates.

See you all in October by the fireside to enjoy Autumn together and our amazing apples!

The Canalside Team