Ash Tree Solar Park receives planning approval

British Solar Renewables’ proposal for its 16.8MW Ash Tree Solar Park has received planning consent, representing a significant boost to green energy production in Rugby.

The Government has set ambitious targets to ensure the UK is net zero by 2050. In order to meet these targets, the shift away from fossil fuel sources and towards green energy production is needed urgently. Located South of Leamington Road, in Princethorpe, this site will deliver clean renewable energy equivalent to powering 4,201 homes per year, and offset around 3,721 tonnes of CO2 annually.

As well as this important contribution to the UK’s energy independence, BSR’s Nature Protection Pledge means that BSR will take extensive measures on all of its sites to protect land, habitats, and biodiversity. Ash Tree Solar Park will create a Biodiversity Net Gain of 113.59% in habitats, and 35.13% in hedgerows across the site, totalling 148.72%, far exceeding the minimum 10% target outline by the Government in the Environment Act 2021.

Ahead of submitting a planning application to Rugby Borough Council, BSR held an extensive consultation with the local community to ensure their views were taken into account. Following the feedback received, additional screening of the site was implemented, to mitigate any potential visual impact.

BSR will also be establishing a Community Benefit Fund of up to £33,600 which will be ringfenced for local initiatives.

Sarah Hymas, Head of Project Development at British Solar Renewables, said: “We are excited to have received planning approval for our Ash Tree Solar Park scheme in Princethorpe, Rugby. This is another great milestone for BSR and an important step in green energy production in the UK. We’re grateful for the feedback we received from the local community during our consultation, which we took into account whilst finalising the proposal, and we look forward to our future in the area.”