Birmingham Children’s Hospital's corporate sports day a huge success

The Brady Bunch topped the leaderboard on the day!

The inaugural corporate sports day of Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity brought together 19 companies and almost 200 people to raise almost £50,000.

Sponsored by long-term supporter multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group, the event took place at Halesowen Athletics and Cycling Club on Thursday 22nd May.

Topping the leaderboard on the day was The Brady Bunch – one of two teams representing adi Group – and competition ranged from egg-and-spoon races to dodgeball, plus a super-team tug of war.

All in all, it was a hugely successful afternoon for Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity and its supporters, with a combination of fundraising, rivalry and laughter contributing to a brilliant day for all involved.

Suzanne Burton, who leads on the partnership as adi Group’s head of responsible business, said: “We are thrilled that the event was such a success, full of teamwork, energy, determination and, of course, money raised for a fantastic cause.

“This was an excellent reminder that fundraising can be fun, active and a great way to bring people together – and there was healthy competition among participants, too!”

Alan Lusty, adi Group founder and chairman, commented: “At adi, we’ve raised over £150,000 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital over the years and have supported it as our Charity of the Year for the past three years.

“We try to be as innovative as we can with our fundraising, and we were delighted to sponsor and participate in a brilliant first corporate sports day for the charity.”

In March, adi Group’s contributions towards Birmingham Children’s Hospital saw it recognised with a 100 Heroes Award for the third year in a row.

This came after surpassing £150,000 donated since the beginning of their charity partnership and for other support the Group has provided at the hospital, including electrical remedial works, garden clearing and purchasing a sensory pod the hospital had on hire.

Ellie Maybury, from Birmingham Children’s Hospital’s Senior Corporate Partnership Office, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to adi for sponsoring our first ever corporate sports day.

“Their generous support not only made the event possible, but also helped bring together our corporate supporters to raise vital funds for sick kids. We truly appreciate their continued commitment to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.”

Find out more about adi Group’s responsible business commitment and outstanding work at adiltd.co.uk/csr.