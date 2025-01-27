Burns Night celebrations bring joy to Coventry care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Bell Green has kickstarted 2025 by celebrating Burns Night in true Scottish style with a day of tradition, culture, and goodwill.

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, in Bell Green, Coventry, celebrated Burns Night on Saturday, January 25, in true Scottish style.

Burns Night is a celebration of the life of the bard Robert Burns, his Scottish poetry, legacy and contribution to Scottish culture. Born in Ayrshire, Burns is not only regarded as Scotland’s most significant poet but also one of the world’s most influential, with iconic lines like “wee, sleeket, cowran, tim’rous beastie” from To a Mouse.

Brandon House residents and colleagues dressed in traditional Scottish clothing

This year, Brandon House Care Home has hosted Burns Night celebrations with festivities and an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of residents. Colleagues and residents got into the Scottish spirit by dressing up in Tartan colours, as they listened to a bagpiper who piped in the Haggis into the dining room along with Scottish dancers.

Residents enjoyed tasting traditional food and drink in a tasting session consisting of Iron Bru and shortbread. The afternoon was topped off with residents listening to some of Robert Burns’ poems and these were discussed with colleagues.

Sheryl Davis, HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home Manager, said:

“Burns Night is always a highlight, and it's important to uphold these cherished traditions. It was heart-warming to see our residents dancing, singing, and engaging with the brilliant dancers.”

Dennis, HC-One’s Brandon House resident, added:

“I loved the dinner, and the performance by the dancers was the perfect energy boost after a day packed with activities. Burns Night is always an incredible event, and I truly enjoyed every moment of it.”