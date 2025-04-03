Chief Scout congratulates Coventry volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 100th Coventry Scouts are continuing to grow. Since launching in 2020 they have opened Beaver Scouts (6-8 years), Cub Scouts (8-10 years), Scouts (10-14 years) and last year opened the Ummah Explorer Scout Unit (14-18 years) to address demand from local teenagers. This is good news for young people and good news for the local community too.

Explorer Scouts is all about encouraging young people to try more, see more, and do more. It provides them with the chance to dream big, find their place, be accepted, and make memories and friends that will last a lifetime. The Scouts, bring people together and build stronger communities. But most of all, they help young people see that anything’s possible.

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. 88% said they’ve tried activities they haven’t tried before. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

Dwayne Fields, who replaced Bear Grylls as Chief Scout in September said ‘’I’m incredibly pleased that the 100th Coventry Scouts are growing and have opened the Ummah Explorer Scout unit for local teenagers. This means more young people in the local community are making friends, building their confidence, and gaining skills that will prepare them for life and work.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future.

When I was young, as quite a shy kid, I remember walking into my local Scout meeting place and getting such a warm welcome. I found people who believed in me, and that helped me believe in myself. This set me a path to adventure – taking me to Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and even the North Pole.

What made the difference were inspirational volunteers who became role models for me. I’ll also never forget the kindness and friendship of the other Scouts.

I’m so pleased that more young people in Coventry are getting the same chance I did – to discover their talents and find their place in the world.

A massive thank you to everyone at the 100th Coventry Scout Group / Ummah Explorer Scout Unit. You’re making all the difference to young lives and bringing people together. Well done to you all’’