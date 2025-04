Chief Scout Dwayne Fields thanks Rugby volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said ‘’It’s such a great honour to take on the role of Chief Scout. A vital part of my mission is to encourage our Scouts and volunteers to build their skills and find their future, and I’m really looking forward to meeting Scouts in Rugby. ‘’

I’d like to say thank you and well done for all our Scouts do to support their local community. The team in Rugby are creating brighter tomorrows for a new generation.

Scouts gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and belief in themselves.

Scouts gave me belief in myself as a child, when I needed it most, and I want others to get the same chance I did. I want us to reach across our communities and welcome in as many young people as we can.

Chief Scout welcomed into role

I truly believe Scouts is for all. Let’s help volunteers and Scouts from every background to experience the freedom of the outdoors and the friendship we offer.

I’m so incredibly proud that Scouts in Rugby will be earning their Chief Scout’s Awards, and I hope I’ll be able present some of these personally. Young people never cease to amaze me with their energy and generosity – we can learn so much from them.

Let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.

So well done to every Scout and volunteer in Rugby. You’re champions of our community.

Dwayne Fields

Chief Scout