Data reveals: West Midlands is one of UK’s most obese regions

Expert breaks down how UK obesity rates have become a mirror of deeper systemic issues, affecting millions across income levels.

Obesity has become one of the UK’s most pressing public health challenges. According to Fantasy MMAdness and NHS Digital, 26% of adults in England are classified as obese, with rates even higher in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Among children aged 10 to 11, nearly 1 in 4 are living with obesity: a worrying trend that continues to rise post-pandemic.

Obesity significantly increases the risk of serious conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. It also places major strain on the NHS. Estimates suggest that obesity costs the UK economy over £58 billion a year, factoring in lost productivity, social care, and NHS treatment costs.

Worryingly, obesity rates are not evenly distributed. People in more deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be obese as those in wealthier communities. These disparities point to deep-rooted social and environmental challenges that go beyond personal willpower or diet.

Top 5 Most Obese UK Regions

Top 5 Least Obese UK Regions

The Cost to Public Health and the NHS

Obesity-related conditions are responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths in the UK each year. NHS England reports over 1 million hospital admissions in 2022/23 where obesity was a contributing factor. The economic cost is vast: obesity-related illness contributes to rising waiting lists and impacts workforce health, especially in deprived regions.

Policy Action and Missed Opportunities

Despite multiple government strategies: from sugar taxes to calorie labelling laws, progress remains slow. The 2018 Childhood Obesity Plan set bold targets, but many recommendations have been delayed or diluted. Campaigners argue that voluntary agreements with the food industry have proven ineffective and that bolder legislative action is needed.

In early 2024, the Royal College of Physicians called for a national obesity taskforce, emphasising a need for systemic change in urban planning, school food standards, and advertising regulation, particularly restrictions on junk food ads aimed at children.

Looking Ahead: Prevention Over Treatment

Experts agree that prevention, not just treatment, must be at the heart of the UK’s obesity response. This means addressing the wider determinants of health: poverty, housing, access to green spaces, and community-level resources. Local councils, GPs, and employers all have a role to play in shifting the tide.

“Obesity in the UK reflects deep social inequalities. The highest rates are concentrated in areas with limited access to healthy food, poor public transport, and fewer recreational facilities. More than being a personal responsibility, reforms on obesity should lie in the structures people live within.

We must move beyond soft-touch interventions and toward policy that reshapes the environment. That includes subsidising healthier food options, expanding weight management services on the NHS, and ending junk food marketing during children’s TV hours. Without this, we risk sleepwalking into an even greater public health crisis,” says Fitness Expert, Kelly Davis from Fantasy MMAdness.

The UK's obesity epidemic is also a social and economic issue, rather than just a health-focused one. As rates continue to climb, particularly in deprived regions, urgent action rooted in fairness, infrastructure, and prevention is needed to create healthier communities for future generations.