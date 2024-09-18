Did you capture September Supermoon gleaming bigger and brighter over Rugby?
These stunning September Supermoon pictures were captured by Rugby photographer Gillian Taylor last night (Tuesday).
It was the second supermoon of the year – the term for when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth while it is full.
The magical moon was gleaming bigger and brighter than usual and photographers got busy with their cameras to record it.
See more of Gillian’s work on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gillyT92
Did you take a picture of the supermoon? Share them with us.
