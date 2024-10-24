Drive Motor Retail expands with new MG Dealership in Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drive Motor Retail, a leading automotive group in the UK, has announced the opening of a new dedicated MG dealership in Leamington Spa, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Set to officially open its doors on November 1, this new facility will complement Leamington Spa's existing Vauxhall site. The new showroom will showcase five of the latest MG models, offering customers an experience with the MG vehicles.

In addition to partnering with drivedirect, the dealership will feature a wide selection of the MG range, including the highly anticipated new models, the HS and ZS Hybrid+.

The new facility will provide a wide range of services, including specialist guidance on adaptable vehicles, servicing and repair facilities, MOT testing, and a large selection of MG parts and accessories.

New Drive Motor Retail MG Leamington Dealership

Blake Carter, Sales Manager at MG Leamington Spa, said: “As we prepare to open Drive MG in Leamington Spa, I’m excited to step into my role as Sales Manager and get to know the local community. Whether you’re interested in seeing the latest MG models or simply want to drop in for a friendly chat and a coffee, we look forward to welcoming you through our doors.”

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 25 dealerships across the country.