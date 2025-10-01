Early-risers get ready for ancient Wroth Silver ceremony near Stretton
The Wroth Silver ceremony is performed at sunrise on November 11 each year.
His Grace the Duke of Buccleuch, or his representative, will visit Knightlow Hill to collect the Annual Wroth Money from the named parishes in the Hundred of Knightlow at the usual time - ‘Martinmas Eve before sun rising’.
Many attending may have fortified themselves with a glass of rum and hot milk, or an alternative beveridge at the Royal Oak in Brandon. The bar will be opening at 6am.
After the collection ceremony many will be returning to the Royal Oak for breakfast. All may attend but must book in advance. The breakfast is £19.50.
The book ‘Wroth Silver Today’ will be available for purchase as well as the traditional church warden pipes, tobacco will be provided.
Further information about the tradition can be found by visiting www.wrothsilver.org.uk