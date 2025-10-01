Early-risers get ready for ancient Wroth Silver ceremony near Stretton

Early-risers are preparing for the ancient Wroth Silver ceremony near Stretton.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wroth Silver ceremony is performed at sunrise on November 11 each year.

His Grace the Duke of Buccleuch, or his representative, will visit Knightlow Hill to collect the Annual Wroth Money from the named parishes in the Hundred of Knightlow at the usual time - ‘Martinmas Eve before sun rising’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many attending may have fortified themselves with a glass of rum and hot milk, or an alternative beveridge at the Royal Oak in Brandon. The bar will be opening at 6am.

A scene from last year's Wroth Silver.

After the collection ceremony many will be returning to the Royal Oak for breakfast. All may attend but must book in advance. The breakfast is £19.50.

The book ‘Wroth Silver Today’ will be available for purchase as well as the traditional church warden pipes, tobacco will be provided.

Further information about the tradition can be found by visiting www.wrothsilver.org.uk