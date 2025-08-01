Eight Scouts from Warwickshire represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

9000 Scouts from around the world gather in Portugal for the World Scout Moot.

Thomas Bristol, Emma Perry, Josh Williams, Roisin Larkin-Wong, Felicity Wainright and Melanie Bond, all aged between 18 and 25, are currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal. Joining them as volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly are Amy Hanson and Ainsley Smith, both aged 29 from Nuneaton.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, the six participants from Warwickshire are is immersing themselves in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, the groups reconvene with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation astheygot ready to leave for the adventure, Josh Williams, 24 from Leamington Spa said

“I attended a large Scout event in Norway last year and it was so much fun. I can't wait to enjoy the warm Portuguese days and explore this exciting country”

With the international excitement palpable, Thomas Bristol, 18, from Erdington added:

“I love international Scout trips they are amazing, after the Moot in Portugal I’m going on an expedition to Madagascar. I want to explore new places and find out about new people”

Ainsley Smith, a Plasterer aged 29 is a Scout volunteer from Nuneaton. Volunteering has brought Ainsley many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

With the final preparations complete Ainsley said:

“My role is to support the participants to have a wonderful adventure. It’s great to support this monumental event and I’m ready to help our young adults make memories for life.”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished all 8 Scouts from Warwickshirewell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Amy, Ainsley, Thomas, Emma, Josh, Roisin, Felicity, Melanie and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.