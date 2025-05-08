Evelyn’s Gift Charity ‘enormously grateful’ for support from Morrisons Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evelyn’s Gift, a local charity that provides support to families affected by bereavement, ill health, poverty or abuse in Leamington, were delighted to receive a cash boost of £5,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Thanks to funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket, Evelyn’s Gift will be able to support children in the childcare system in Warwickshire by providing fold-away bags, filled with essential items and activities, which can be used when they are moved to a different setting.

Helen Smith, Chair of Evelyn's Gift said: "We are enormously grateful for this grant from the Morrisons Foundation which will make sure that we can work with Warwickshire County Council Children's Services to reach every child in care when they move.

“This project is in the true spirit of our little acts of kindness in Evelyn's memory that can make a huge difference to the children that receive them. Lou from WCC Children's Services is excited to be working with us and we’re delighted that we’ll be able to make a difference to the lives of children from all across the region."

Lou Naughton from Warwickshire County Council Children's Services, Helen Smith (Chairperson and Founder of Evelyn's Gift), David Jones (Store Manager Leamington Spa) and Alex Pearson (Morrisons Community Champion).

Evelyn's Gift is a small charity that was established in memory of 7-year-old Evelyn Smith. The charity’s work includes funding for a bereavement support group for parents, bereavement support resources for young children and a diverse range of acts of kindness for people in need.

The charity was recommended for support by Alexandra Pearson, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Leamington. Alexandra presented the donation to the charity saying: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to support the vital work of Evelyn’s Gift.

“It’s a charity that is very close to my heart and I’ve fundraised for them in the past through sponsored walks that take place on Evelyn’s birthday each year.

David Jones, Morrisons store manager added: “Supporting charities at the heart of our communities is what the Morrisons Foundation is all about and I’m proud to be able to help this wonderful cause in such a meaningful way.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.