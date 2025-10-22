From ballet shoes to football boots: Rugby student dreams of rising like the Lionesses

Rugby student Febe Tidd, 15, is on a work experience placement with the Rugby Advertiser this week. She is passionate about sport and hopes to follow in the footsteps of the victorious Lionesses.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Journey Through Sport

Hello, my name is Febe Tidd and since I was four years old, I have always loved sport.

Whether it was a toddler's dance class or just running around in the playground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Febe on the field, playing netball and right ready to put her journalist's hat on.

When I turned four, I joined an under fives ballet class which I was a part of for just over a year when I realised that I didn't want to be the next prima ballerina.

When I was five, I joined my local girls’ football club, and I really enjoyed it.

I made lots of new friends, learned all about the game and sports etiquette. In year 8 I decided to stop playing because of my school work.

In primary school PE was always my favourite subject and as I was growing up, I was always fascinated by the Lionesses because I knew that I could play football as a girl without the primary boys ruining it for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I joined secondary school, I still loved PE, and I started to love and play netball.

I loved it so much I decided to pick PE as one of my GCSEs.

During some research for my coursework, I came across Jade Clarke who is a famous netball player.

I found her so inspiring that I decided to use her has a part of my coursework, ever since she became my idol.

In year 9 the Duke of Edinburgh scheme was announced for my year, and I was very excited, but I had to complete 6 months' worth of volunteering, so I decided to go back to my old football club and volunteer for the under 9s girls’ football team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years later, I'm still here, but it has helped me learn how to coach professionally, how to deal with young children and gave me lots of confidence.

I've helped the girls too (I hope) because I’m closer in age to them and I can give them tips knowing what they're feeling since I was in their position too.

I think that everyone should take up a form of sport whether it is a walk round your local area or a friendly Sunday league.

Sport is such a good way to stay healthy and happy and is so easy to do.