It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Briar Croft, thanks to the 1st Stratford Scouts

Stratford-on-Avon MP, Manuela Perteghella, joined residents at Briar Croft, an Orbit Independent Living scheme, last week to spread some Christmas cheer and enjoy Christmas carols performed by the 1st Stratford Scouts.

Children from the town’s oldest Scout group delivered a special Christmas performance for Manuela, residents of the scheme and their guests to help get everyone in the festive spirit.

The Scouts also gifted small handmade Christmas decorations to each of the Briar Croft residents, whilst residents offered a donation towards the 1st Stratford Scouts’ appeal for a new hut following an afternoon tea and tombola fundraiser earlier in the week.

Sharron Weston, Scheme Manager at Briar Croft, commented: “We were delighted to welcome the 1st Stratford Scouts and Manuela to Briar Croft. The Scouts did an absolutely wonderful job with their entertaining renditions of festive favourites. On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to thank them for coming along, it was lovely to see a range of generations joining together for a holly jolly time!”

Manuela Perteghella, MP for Stratford-on-Avon, said: “I was delighted to be invited to join in the festivities with Briar Croft and the 1st Stratford Scouts. It was a fantastic intergenerational celebration, with a real sense of community spirit. I’d like to thank Briar Croft for inviting me to join their celebrations and extend a huge thanks to the 1st Stratford Scouts for their delightful performance.”

Christine McIntosh, Deputy Group Scout Leader for 1st Stratford Scouts, added: “Community is so important to the Scouts and our Scouts had a brilliant time at Briar Croft. The children loved performing for the residents. We’re really proud of them and welcome more opportunities to get involved with the local community.”

1st Stratford Scouts offer opportunities for young people aged 4-18 through Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts, and more information can be found online at: https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/10010698?loc=studley&page=7&slug=1st-Stratford-upon-Avon

Further details about Orbit’s independent living schemes are available at: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/find-a-home/independent-supported-living