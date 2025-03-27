Leading Coventry HR specialist champions women’s wellbeing at work

Leading HR and recruitment specialists, Gi Group, which is headquartered in Chesterfield, recognises the importance of women’s wellbeing across its business, as it focuses on providing appropriate education, awareness, support and guidance for all.

Gi Group is part of Gi Group Holding, alongside leading business in the HR, recruitment, training and learning and development sectors Marks Sattin, Gi Pro, Grafton, INTOO and Tack TMI. To show its support for women’s wellbeing, Gi Group joined 30 other business leaders as it became a founding member of the charity initiative Wellbeing of Women. This alliance supports the health and wellbeing of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.

The groundbreaking alliance shows the importance of women’s wellbeing at Gi Group is a central focus for the company, evidenced in a broad range of initiatives, events, leadership themes and employee-led programmes across the business.

Investing in the wellbeing of its team from the ground up, the business has over 60 Mental Health First Aiders (MHFAs) and supported its Group Head of Learning and Development, Emma Louise Taylor, to train MHFAs allowing the team to further expand and increase their support in-house.

Across its support for women’s wellbeing, the business highlights the importance of open and honest lines of communication. Women’s wellbeing can cover a plethora of health challenges from ongoing diagnosed conditions like PCOS, endometriosis and perimenopause to navigating maternity leave.

Tanith Pearsall, IT Systems & Business Process Analyst at Gi Group Holding, commented:” Women’s health is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of healthcare, especially in the workplace. I am passionate about raising awareness and improving support for women navigating perimenopause, endometriosis, and severe PMS due to my personal journey navigating all three. These health issues not only impact personal well-being but also significantly affect women's professional lives, productivity, and career advancement.”

Research by Benenden Health found that 60 per cent of women feel their health issues have not been taken seriously by a medical professional, which shows the vital role of workplace support to ensure individuals don’t suffer in silence.

Tanith continued: “After starting menopause at the age of 35, I have experienced first-hand the challenges this can create both inside and outside of work which is why I am determined to offer other women the support and education I didn’t have. The more I have researched and joined support groups, the more I have realised that my experience isn’t a standalone.”

Speaking on the importance of maternity support, Cindy Gunn, Group Head of People at Gi Group, commented: “It is important to open lines of communication with employees as soon as they inform you they are expecting (whether it’s a biological baby or adoption) and keep this communication flowing right through the maternity or adoption leave period.

“This is a life-changing experience for employees and that needs to be recognised, they will have many things to consider and plan for, much of it can feel very daunting so any support that can be offered by the company to help ease this burden will be well received. Making sure the employee’s health and safety is at the forefront of any decisions is so important. Line Managers need HR support - in my experience, whenever I’ve seen a negative response from a Line Manager to news of a pregnancy or adoption, it’s based around the thought of ‘how am I going to cope without them for that length of time?’ so any training or support HR can give them to adapt to this change is also hugely impactful.”

However, recognising the need for maternity support before an individual takes leave isn’t the only priority for HR professionals in the workplace, Cindy added: “Support during and then the integration back into the workplace must be led by the employee. Some want to have no contact at all and some want regular workplace updates, however, regular touch points are valuable - for example, updates on big changes and invites to any company events and pay reviews are essential. The transition back to work needs to be handled sensitively and empathetically to ensure the individual feels supported and heard, as this new adjustment will be a huge undertaking for them.

“I think it’s an important role of HR to ensure the company is open to flexible working practices to support returning parents. Parenting is a full-time job and you will earn and retain the respect, loyalty and skills of your employees if you can demonstrate you are doing what you can to accommodate their needs. We have returner bonuses in place, paid in two instalments, to also encourage parents to return to work – this is a win/win, working parents get some extra money to contribute towards the increased costs that parenting brings, and the company retain vital skills in return.”

Tanith added: “Here at Gi Group, we’re determined to pave the way for other industries and business, showcasing what is possible when forces unite. While our MHFA are available to identify individuals that may be struggling with their mental health, we have a number of internal resources available to support individuals both inside the workplace and at home.

“Our dedicated 1-2-1 meetings are designed to create a safe and open environment for members of the team to speak directly with their line manager to share any challenges or requirements for additional support. Alongside this, we run Let’s Talk Sessions which are a staff driven selection of 12 core topics, with the opportunity for team members to request additional topics. The sessions offer the chance to start difficult conversations, creating a safe space for individuals to raise their challenges.”

While encouraging open communication across the business, Gi Group also emphasises the importance of businesses listening to their employees and adjusting working environments to accommodate. Gi Group has branches across the UK but offers its teams remote and office-based working, allowing for collaboration and flexibility.

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. The business employs close 260 people and in 2025 is proud to serve more than 1000 clients across sectors from logistics and industrial to engineering and automotive from 64 UK locations (21 city centre branches and 48 sites). Gi Group UK is uniquely committed to the creation of social and economic value for both employers and candidates alike. Gi Group Holding in the UK places one person in work every 90 seconds.