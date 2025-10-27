Leading shower manufacturer donates £15,000 to charities in celebration of its 50th anniversary

George Eliot Hospital Charity receives donation from Triton Showers as part of it 50th anniversary celebrations

Triton Showers, the UK’s leading shower manufacturer, has donated a total of £15,000 to chosen charities across the country, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

To honour the milestone, the Nuneaton-based company invited team members to nominate charities close to their hearts and pledged to make a donation to each, resulting in 50 organisations nationwide.

Ten charities, within the chosen 50, were selected to receive an increased amount of £500, with the remaining 40 each receiving a £250 donation. The ten charities include the National Deaf Children’s Society, Little Princess Trust, Twycross Village Hall, British Heart Foundation, Zoe’s Place, Alzheimer’s Society, Nuneaton Griff Football Club, Ankoma Charity, Air Ambulance, and George Eliot Hospital’s Alexandra Ward.

Maria Holmes-Keeling, Fundraising Coordinator at George Eliot Hospital Charity, said: “Triton Showers’ generous donation has made a real difference, helping us continue to enhance care and comfort for our patients and staff.

“It’s always inspiring when a local business chooses to give back to its community, especially through such a heartfelt initiative. We’re incredibly grateful to Alex Wilson and the Triton team — their kindness will directly support improvements on Alexandra Ward and across our hospital, ensuring patients and their families continue to receive the best possible experience at George Eliot Hospital.”

This charitable initiative forms part of a wider programme of activity to celebrate Triton’s 50th year, including a recent visit from a local MP.

David Tutton, Managing Director at Triton Showers, said: “We’re proud to be celebrating our 50th year, and we wanted to mark it by giving back to the communities and causes our team care about.

“These donations were driven by our team, who nominated charities and good causes close to colleagues’ hearts — from national organisations such as the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society, to local causes including Twycross Village Hall and Nuneaton Griff Football Club. Presenting the cheques in person has been a highlight, and we’re so pleased to have been able to thank our colleagues in a small way by marking this milestone with something meaningful.”

For further information about Triton, visit www.tritonshowers.co.uk