Leamington parkrun hosts new ‘Path to parkrun’ health programme

Leamington parkrun recently played host to the first ever ‘Path to parkrun’ which is aiming to break down the barriers to participation in parkrun.

Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi, who was instrumental in the creation of this programme, explained: “It was so inspiring to see our recent path to parkrun programme culminate at Leamington parkrun, so many of our participants have overcome mental and physical barriers to be here to finish the programme and it is something I am immensely proud to have been a part of.

“We know that one of the biggest barriers to participation in parkrun is the fear of not being able to complete the 5k, either by walking or running.

“We also know that lapsed and non-parkrunners are seeking support in helping them progress from being less/inactive to completing a 5k parkrun event as well as providing an avenue for people to come and volunteer and gain the well-established benefits that brings.

“It is our belief that this support should reflect the parkrun ethos, and be outside, inclusive and social.

“I would love to see this programme rolled out across the country as we look to break down those barriers for individuals wanting to take part in their local parkrun, allowing them to be active and become more involved with their communities.”

‘Path to parkrun’ is a nine-week programme which can be used by an organisation to support a group of people to participate in parkrun, any organisation can deliver the programme and could include GP practices, primary care networks or clusters, community groups or hubs, running or walking clubs, employers and health charities.

The programme is aimed at those who are inactive or less active, and who may have Long Term Health Conditions (LTHC) and face physical or psychological barriers to taking parkrun in parkrun.

parkrun are a charity with a global community of over 10 million registered ‘parkrunners’ and this programme is hoping to help more people get out running, walking and volunteering dependent on the participation goal of the individual.

One of the graduates of the nine-week programme said: “It was really good, I felt like I was accepted straight away and it wasn’t too heavy to start with which meant I could gradually work on getting myself fitter.

“It helps to give me a bit of accountability meaning I was always turning up on a Monday which helped because otherwise I probably would have stayed at home and had my dinner.

“I used to do the odd race, but I haven’t done anything for some time and I was starting to get injured a lot.

“It has helped me run 5k for the first time in about five years!”

Another on the ‘path to parkrun’ programme added: “I signed up to the programme because it’s 9-weeks and I knew I wasn’t ready to do 5k straight away.

“I had no injuries, there was nothing wrong with me apart from a bit of laziness and being overweight, I would encourage people to do the programme because it has helped me achieve something I didn’t think I would be able to do – complete a parkrun.”

The programme has four aims: to improve overall physical health & wellbeing of participants and the team, give participants the confidence to use parkrun, create a safe and inclusive community and to improve social connectedness, reducing isolation and strengthen local community links.

A third of GP practices in the UK are now signed up to the parkrun practice initiative, to find out if your practice is involved see the online map.

For help getting active with a long-term condition have a look at the We Are Undefeatable website and discuss with your healthcare team.

parkrun will always be free, for everyone, forever and you can find your local course to run, walk or volunteer at www.parkrun.com.