Leamington Spa entrepreneur ranks in UK Top 100

Clare Haynes of Leamington Spa has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Clare Haynes, Confident Conversations Specialist at Wildfire, says: “It takes a while to sink in. The women who have made the list are so talented and I can’t wait to meet them at the celebration event in March at the House of Lords. I hope this campaign gives more women encouragement to speak up, take a stand and highlight what they’re capable of, in business and in their communities”.

Clare founded the training and coaching company Wildfire in 2002, to help women (and men too) to go from cautious to confident in difficult conversations. She is now being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

Indeed, Clare was also called out for her commitment to equip more women in being able to handle difficult situations, especially when feeling vulnerable.

After a career in television, sport and the charity sector and a background in psychology, Clare set out to help people determine their own future, by learning to be confident in conversations – often in difficult circumstances.

As a trainer, coach and conference speaker reaching thousands of people, Clare has seen these skills help (especially women) to become mentally healthier and to fight for others.

The difference this work makes is far-reaching and life-changing. Clare says:“In or outside of work, be it battling bureaucracy, handling a manipulator, asking assertively or advocating for someone else, simple tactics can turn a situation around successfully.

“It’s wonderful to have Clare Haynes feature in this year’s #IAlso100 – all of the female entrepreneurs in this year’s line-up are simply phenomenal,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“It is vital that we recognise the impressive contribution of the UK’s female business owners and do all we can to support and encourage them throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from start-up to scale-up. As well as making a huge economic contribution to the UK, female entrepreneurs also create a wider positive impact that ripples across society and local communities too.”

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit: https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2025/