Local wildlife given a funding boost by Orbit

Work to conserve local wildlife has been given a funding boost following a donation from housing provider Orbit to Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Orbit donated nearly £300 to the leading local independent conservation charity which will help in its mission to bring people closer to nature and create a land rich in wildlife.

Orbit pledged the £291 donation as part of an engagement campaign with colleagues to gather data about how they travel to work in order to inform its work to achieve Net Zero Carbon in its operations before 2050.

Orbit also has a target to ensure that 30% of its outdoor spaces help support nature’s recovery and works closely with the experts at Wildlife Trusts to ensure that its approach to managing and improving its estates enhances local biodiversity.

Colleagues from local housing provider Orbit present donation to Warwickshire Wildlife Trust

Recently, more than 20 Orbit colleagues volunteered their time to plant over 1000 hedge plants and 500 wildflowers at its Clifton estate in Clifton-upon-Dunsmore and at St Marks Court in Bilton, Rugby. All the hedge plants were native UK species including privet, hawthorn, dog rose and maple. Wildflowers included 10 different species of bee friendly plants such as cornflower, wild foxglove and wild white clover.

David March, Head of Sustainability for Orbit commented: “We work very closely with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust on a number of projects to improve the biodiversity of Orbit’s outdoor spaces and create more wildlife-friendly environments for our communities to enjoy. We’re delighted to make this donation which we hope will help support their important work to conserve and improve the Warwickshire landscape for local wildlife and residents alike.”

Ian Jelley, Director of Landscape Recovery for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust added: “Warwickshire Wildlife Trust supports businesses of all kinds to deliver nature positive outcomes. Orbit are leading with action in this area, demonstrating that they understand the importance of helping our wildlife thrive in areas around the homes they provide by committing to 30by30. Orbit have taken a holistic approach, recognising that being closer to nature makes people like their customers feel happier and healthier, and that nature can also help us all combat the challenges posed by climate change. This donation is really appreciated as part of an ongoing collaboration between Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Orbit. Working together we are creating better places for wildlife and people."