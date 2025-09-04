Tributes have been paid to a ‘community champion’ from Rugby who dedicated her life to others.

Marion Ainslow, 73, gave endlessly to the community through her work with Scouts, Rotary and numerous charities.

Her grandaughter, Chantelle Jackson, said: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mother and queen of our family, Marion Ainslow.

“Many remember her as an amazing scout leader and also she sold poppies for 40 years and was their treasurer.”

Marion was loved by everyone who knew her.

Chantelle said Marion had an "incredible impact” on so many people’s lives.

“She never asked for thanks and she didn’t do any of it for recognition.”

Jade Lambert, who lives in Rugby, paid tribute to her friend.

She said: “Marion was the strongest, most selfless and caring lady I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

Marion as a young girl.

"She was one in a million.

“Marion lived such an incredible life with so many different experiences, great memories and was loved by all that she came into contact with. She spent her lifetime helping others and not stopping, even though that always meant putting herself last.

“I will forever hold dear our last moments together just a couple of days before she passed, I am so grateful that I got to tell her ‘I love you’.”

Jade first met Marion, who died from cancer, seven years ago at a networking event.

"We got introduced by somebody that just knew we had to meet,” she went on.

"There was quite an age gap between us, but we had several things in common and she wanted to help with the support group I was trying to start. Marion also got me another member.

“I didn't realise it at the time but that was the start of such a beautiful friendship; one of the best that I have had.”

Marion became an advisor for Jade’s support group and when it was one of her presidential years in Rotary she chose Jade’s charity.

“Over the years Marion expanded my horizons so much,” Jade added.

“I will always hold my memories of Marion dear to my heart and I will never forget her.”

Jade added: "Rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Marion’s funeral takes place on September 15 at St Mark’s Church, Bilton, 10.30am.