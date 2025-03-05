New leisure jetties open at Mancetter Marina

To allow more leisure boaters to moor at Mancetter Marina, waterways specialist, The Rothen Group, has invested £150,000 to open 180m of new jetties.

Thanks to the site’s popularity, in recent years, those wishing to moor at the scenic Warwickshire site have had to wait due to limited jetties. To open the marina to more boaters and enthusiasts, The Rothen Group elected to invest in the marina and expand its capacity.

The new jetties mean that the number of boats capable of mooring at the marina has now increased from 60 to 75, depending on the length of the boats. Visitors can moor for longer stays, allowing them to experience the beauty of Shakespeare’s County.

With easy access to the Birmingham, Four Counties and Leicester rings, Mancetter Marina can cater for boats between 49ft – 110ft in length with both finger and linear leisure moorings available.

New jetties at Mancetter Marina

To ensure the jetties are durable and long-lasting, The Rothen Group designed a bespoke steel walkway structure and invested in anti-slip strips from Dura Composites, which help boaters walk safely to and from their boats. The jetty also has a bollard providing electricity, water and low-level lighting.

Onsite, visitors can access waste disposal services, toilets, showers and a laundry alongside a car park and storage space. To keep the location sustainable, the marina promotes the use of eco-friendly products and services. Alongside this, the site’s 24/7 CCTV and gated access ensures the site’s security, giving peace of mind for boaters mooring at the marina.

With a 250m nature trail also situated at the marina, boaters can relax at the various sitting points while embracing views of the Four Counties and its natural splendour.

Ian Rothen, managing director at The Rothen Group, said: “Thanks to its location and accessibility to the Midlands’ most beautiful cruising rings, our Mancetter Marina site is incredibly popular with boaters. This popularity led us to invest in the creation of 180m of new jetties to increase access to the marina and enable more people to enjoy the surrounding area.”

The marina was built by The Rothen Group in 2020 during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic using innovative hard and soft engineering methods and materials. Its unique bowl-like shape presented challenges during its construction, but The Rothen Group’s purpose-built fleet of boats was able to work on the water and overcome the challenges.

Ian continued: “Going forward, more boaters will be able to relax at Mancetter Marina and utilise our services so that they can experience the beauty of Warwickshire’s canals and rivers. We look forward to welcoming people to the site and helping them have a great experience.”

To book a mooring space at Mancetter Marina, please visit: https://www.mancettermarina.co.uk/moorings