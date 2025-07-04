Nuneaton MP visits local shower manufacturer to celebrate innovation and sustainability

Triton Showers, the UK’s leading shower manufacturer, has welcomed Nuneaton MP Jodie Gosling to its headquarters to mark its 50th year in operation.

The visit to the company’s Triton Road home showcased ongoing contribution to sustainability and innovation and its investment in local jobs. Founded in Nuneaton in 1975, Triton now employs around 300 people, including apprentices and individuals taking part in the company’s Learn and Earn Apprenticeship at Triton (LEAPT) programme, which helps develop the next generation of manufacturing talent.

“It was a pleasure to visit Triton Showers and see first-hand the pride and innovation driving this local success story,” said MP Jodie Gosling.

“With the government’s focus on decarbonising homes, it’s fantastic to see leadership from a company here in Nuneaton, not just in sustainability but in investing in people and the local economy.”

From its Nuneaton site, Triton manufactured and supplied more than one million showers and accessories last year alone. With a 36% share of the UK shower market and 54% share of the electric showers segment, the organisation continues to play a key role in the UK’s transition to more energy-efficient showering solutions.

With sustainability and decarbonisation firmly on the national agenda, the visit also celebrated Triton’s prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise 2024 – the highest official UK award for British businesses – in recognition of the company’s outstanding achievements in sustainability. Triton’s commitment to research, development and low-carbon technologies has helped drive forward products like the ENlight® with HeatRepeat® is a significant step in reducing water and energy consumption.

David Tutton, managing director at Triton Showers, said: “We have always taken great pride in being part of the Nuneaton community and, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary year, it was fantastic to welcome Jodie Gosling MP to our headquarters to showcase how we’re driving innovation and supporting local jobs.

One of the ways Triton is trying to make a difference is through the launch of ENlight® with HeatRepeat®. This new electric shower, which is the manufacturer's first to connected to Waste Water Heat Recovery Systems, has been specifically designed to reduce carbon emissions and allow housebuilders to meet the government's new energy efficiency regulations, the Future Homes Standard, while reducing energy bills, slashing water usage and providing an enhanced showering experience all year round.

David added: “We’re excited to be part of the solution for the future of homebuilding. With products like ENlight® with HeatRepeat®, we’re reducing energy use and water waste, making homes more sustainable and affordable for everyone. As we continue to innovate, we’re proud to be part of the effort to create a greener, more sustainable future – not just in Nuneaton but across the UK.”

For more information about Triton Showers, visit www.tritonshowers.co.uk.