Over 500 tropical plants now on display at Stratford Butterfly Farm

Visitors to Stratford Butterfly Farm can now see more than 500 different tropical plants belonging to 72 plant families growing within the Farm. This figure is the highest number of plants ever to be seen at the popular attraction since it first opened in 1985, 40 years ago.

Each January the horticulture team undertakes the task of completing the annual plant species inventory which requires every plant to be identified and recorded. Reaching this figure, officially 503 species, came as a complete surprise to the team! It means that the attraction has gained a new plant species every 3 days, on average in 2024.

The plant collections at Stratford Butterfly Farm are diverse, ranging from vibrant flowering species which offer nutritious nectar to the butterflies; to broad-leaved jungle specimens, which can be found in a tropical rainforest.

The Butterfly Farm also houses rare species including the Red Seagrape, Coccoloba rugosa, an endangered tree which originates from the beaches of Puerto Rico. Seagrape takes its name from its coastal home and the clusters of red, grape-like fruits it produces. Though not true grapes, these fruits are edible, and the taste is often compared to muscadine grapes.

The giant Swiss cheese plants on display (Monstera deliciosa) are among the largest to be found anywhere in the UK. The plants are native to the tropical forests of southern Mexico; however, they are widely grown as a houseplant and its name refers to the "eyes" that develop in its leaves like the holes in some Swiss type cheeses. The plant is the same age as the Butterfly Farm and will celebrate its 40th birthday this year!

The collection at the Farm also represents one of the most diverse ranges of tropical caterpillar host plants. Passiflora auriculata, a member of the passion fruit family, is the only known plant which the Sara Longwing butterfly, Heliconius sara, can lay its eggs. These host plants are essential for many species of butterflies to complete their life cycles and allow colourful caterpillars to be shown to the public all year round.

Coogan Middlebrook, Head of Horticulture at Stratford Butterfly Farm said: “Recording every different species for this intensive survey was a labour of love and we were completely astounded to discover how many plant species we had. Looking after so many beautiful plants is very rewarding especially as they are an important source of food for our butterflies”

