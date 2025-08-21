Over half of GCSE grades awarded A*/9/8 at Warwick School
53.8% of results were awarded A*/9/8, and 75.6% were graded A/7–9 or better. Nearly 92% of all grades were at least a 6 (A*–B equivalent). Remarkably, these results are close to last year’s record outcomes and far exceed long-term averages.
The cohort’s success includes many individual stories of achievement, with several boys attaining a ‘perfect’ set of GCSEs. A further 17 received no grade below an 8 (or equivalent), and the average total points per pupil was 70.3, equivalent to 10 grade As.
The school said: “Nationally, attention will focus on the continuing underperformance of boys compared with girls. Warwick’s results stand as a powerful counterpoint: our boys have excelled, reflecting the quality of teaching, breadth of opportunity, and resilience that characterise the school.”
Warwick School Head Master, James Barker, celebrated the pupils’ achievements: “We are delighted to celebrate an outstanding set of GCSE results for our Year 11 boys. Each and every boy should be proud of themselves – their achievements today reflect the continued efforts that they have demonstrated throughout their GCSE studies.
“Of course, an education at Warwick is about much more than examination results. That these outcomes have been achieved in an environment that values curiosity, creativity, and co-curricular life makes them even more impressive.
“We look forward to welcoming this cohort into the Sixth Form, and to supporting them as they develop further and prepare for life beyond school.”
Richard Nicholson, Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, reflected on results for pupils across the Foundation: “Today, we celebrate our Year 11 pupils across the Foundation as they attain an excellent set of GCSE results.
Their outstanding achievements, across a wide range of subjects, are testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication they have shown throughout their studies. We now look forward to seeing their continued progress along the next stage of their journey with us, as well as welcoming new pupils who are joining us for their sixth form studies. I have no doubt that they will all excel, and importantly, contribute significantly to their schools and the wider community.”