Prestigious industry award won by Nuneaton's Ashberry Homes site manager

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at Ashberry Homes’ Yew Tree Meadows development in Nuneaton has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Leigh Larkins, 50, from Lichfield,won a Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition and is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. Ashberry Homes is part of the Bellway Group and 10 per cent of this year's winners work for Bellway.

The winners were selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry. This is the third Pride in the Job award Leigh has won.

He said: “Winning this prestigious award again feels great. I am very happy that my hard work continues to be recognised. I have achieved the Seal of Excellence award once before and it would be great to win it again. I always strive to build quality houses and have happy customers.”

Leigh began his career in the industry as a bricklaying apprentice, joining Bellway as a trainee assistant site manager a few years later, and from then working his way up to roles as assistant site manager and site manager. During his career, he has spent two periods of time working for Bellway, and in total has worked for the company for 14 years.

As a Quality Award winner this year, Leigh is now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Nick Edmond, Construction Director for Ashberry Homes, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Yew Tree Meadows.

“I would like to congratulate Leigh and every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Ashberry Homes is building 78 new homes in phase one of Yew Tree Meadows, with Bellway building another 75 homes in the first phase of its neighbouring Yew Tree Park development.

The homes are part of a wider new neighbourhood which is set to deliver 575 properties on a 69-acre site between the Coventry Canal and Wem Brook in Nuneaton.

To find out more, visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/yew-tree-meadows or call the sales team on024 7728 1235.