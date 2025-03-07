'Princess Di' chef is on the right tracks

Luxury train passengers dine in Royal style

CHAMPAGNE-sipping passengers travelling on one of the world’s most luxurious trains from Coventry next Wednesday will dine from a scrumptious lunch menu drawn up by a chef who once cooked for Madonna and the Princess Diana.

Brian Clark, 51, has been brought in as the new Director of Food and Beverages aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which once formed part of the Orient Express set-up.

And he claims the Belle is the only luxury British train that gives its pampered passengers a choice of food rather than presenting them with a set menu.

Lunch is served ... while the Northern Belle's resident musicians serenade champagne-sipping passengers

So next week they will be able to choose from meat, fish and vegetarian dishes as the Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy on TV as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” – meanders through the Midlands countryside.

Mr Clark, 51, who has worked in some of the world’s top hotels and restaurants, said: “Nothing is too good for passengers on the Northern Belle. They will dine on the same dishes I prepared for Madonna and the Princess.

“And, of course, while they will eat they will also be able to sample some of the finest champagne and wines in the world.”

The train, which boasts its own resident band as well as an onboard magician, will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive when it pulls out of Coventry Station at 12.05pm on Wednesday before picking up more passengers at Stafford at 13.55.

All aboard ... excited passengers before their trip on the Northern Belle

But it will be back in the city on April 26 for a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line.

There will also be a trip to Llandudno, Conwy Castle and the enchanting Bodnant Gardens on May 1, with the opportunity to visit the celebrated Penderyn whisky distillery.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £365. For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk