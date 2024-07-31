Rowing for gold! Former Rugby High School student celebrates Olympics team win
A rower from Rugby enjoyed a stunning victory with her team in the women's quadruple sculls at the Paris Olympic Games today (Wednesday).
Lauren Henry, a former Rugby High School student, rowed to victory with team mates Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw.
They beat the Netherlands on the line to secure top spot on the podium.
Lauren, 22, who now lives in Lutterworth, is the youngest rower on the GB national team.
