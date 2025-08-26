A little girl from Rugby has already undergone two open heart surgeries in her short life.

﻿Evie -Jane Morgan-Blay was born with a complex heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needed her first surgery when she was just five days old.

Her second operation was carried out when she was seven months and she will need further treatment when she is five.

Evie’s parents Beth Morgan and Michael Blay know their daughter, now aged ten months, faces more challenges in years to come.

Beth said: “Evie continues to show us what a real fighter she is.

“She spent her first few weeks in Birmingham Children’s Hospital to recieve the right care in order to make sure the oxygen and the blood can flow properly too keep the heart pumping.

"During our time at Birmingham Children’s Hospital they told us about a charity called Little Hearts Matter which specialise in supporting families and their children with complex heart defects.”

She said the hospital and Little Hearts Matter have been a great support since their daughter was born.

Fundraisers Michael, Rob, Kelly and Laura.

"They have supported us in the most fragile of times,” Beth went on.

“To thank them, my partner and his two sisters Laura and Kelly, and his brother-in-law Rob, are climbing Mount Snowdon to raise money to give something back to them.”

The 3,560 foot climb takes place on October 4 and they are appealing for donations – however big or small.

Little Hearts Matter is the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting and empowering anyone affected by the diagnosis of a single ventricle heart condition.

To donate to the climb, visit https://little-hearts-matter.raiselysite.com/laura-blay