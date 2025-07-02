Rugby golfers complete 100 hole challenge in memory of much-loved friend who died after heart attack

Two Rugby brothers took part in a 100 hole golf challenge in memory of their friend who died after he had a heart attack.

Pete Brough and Dave Brough have raised £8,250 for the British Heart Foundation in honour of devoted husband and dad Paul James.

Paul, 37, had a heart attack at home in August 2024.

He didn’t recover and tragically died in hospital. He donated three of his organs to help save other lives.

The brothers held their challenge at Lutterworth Golf Club, a place where they spent many happy times as children.

Pete said: “We both met Paul, and one of his brother's, Mark, at Lutterworth Golf Club as kids and spent hours on end together having fun playing golf, trying to beat each other at pool in the clubhouse and downing countless bowls of chips and pints of coke – life was good."

The golf challenge involved the first ball being hit at 4am and the last ball being in the hole by 8pm.

“We completed the challenge completely on foot, no buggies allowed – that would be cheating,” Pete added.

"As tough as this challenge was, we would like to provide Paul’s family some comfort by raising as much money and awareness as we can for a charity that means a lot to them.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with Paul’s partner Annabelle, his children Emelia and Max, and the rest of Paul’s family and friends.”

A raffle was also held to raise money for the charity.

They would like to thank everyone who has supported their appeal.

To donate, visit https://justgiving.com/page/100holeslutterworth