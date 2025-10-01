Smiles all round as charity bike ride pedals past fundraising milestone

Cyclists from across the Midlands came together for the latest staging of a much-loved charity bike ride that broke new ground on the fundraising front.

Proceeds from this year’s Starley Sportive - when added to a generous £3,500 donation – amounted to nearly £10,000 taking the overall total raised since the event began in 2013 past the £80,000 mark.

Funds raised directly from this year’s ride will be split between long-time partners Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice Coventry and University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire as well as Nuneaton BMX Club, a first-time beneficiary.

The additional £3,500 was donated via the Deeley Group Charity Trust after Joint Managing Director Eleanor Deeley visited Nuneaton BMX Club in May this year to celebrate the club’s addition to the list of Starley Sportive beneficiaries. Eleanor was touched by the community spirit that is embodied by the club, which used the donation to purchase new bicycles.

BBC CWR presenter and media personality Vic Minett got this year’s Sportive underway on Sunday, September 21 – just days after supporters of the event had promoted the ride as contestants on the radio station’s popular Snake Escape quiz.

Event founder Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club, said he was blown away, not just by the sums of money raised, but by the number of participants and the turnout on the day.

“What started as a small community initiative back in 2013 has grown into something truly special,” he said.

“When I started the Starley Sportive 12 years ago, I never dreamt it would go on to raise more than £80,000 for local good causes and be as successful as it is today.

“Hundreds took part in the ride and many more turned out to wave off the riders at George House in Canley, headquarters of long-time event supporters the Deeley Group.

“Reaching £80,000 is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the passion of everyone who rides, donates or helps behind the scenes.”

Cyclists of all ages took on one of three routes available on the day, each varying in length and difficulty, to continue the Sportive’s ambition to be both challenging and accessible.

Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at Deeley Group, said: “We’re delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic local event. Not only does it raise vital funds for charities doing amazing work in our community, it also brings people together in a positive and healthy way.

“Seeing the fundraising total climb beyond £80,000 is testament to the dedication of Ian, Coventry Road Club and the riders themselves. We want to keep pushing forward and have already set our sights on breaking through the £100,000 mark!”

Looking ahead, the organising team hopes to build on the success of this year’s ride and encourage even more participants to saddle up in 2026, which will coincide with the Deeley Group’s 90th anniversary.

“The sense of community spirit on the day is what makes this event so special,” Ian added. “We can’t wait to welcome new faces next year and to keep raising funds for causes that matter most to the people of Coventry.

“Who knows – we may even have another fundraising milestone to celebrate next year!”