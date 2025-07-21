Strictly Christmas 2025 launches contestant search – no dance experience required!
Now in its ninth year, Strictly Christmas pairs complete beginners with experienced dancers to learn ballroom and Latin routines over several weeks – culminating in spectacular live performances in front of a sell-out audience.
Every step taken helps raise vital funds for Zoe’s Place, which provides expert care and support for babies and young children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
Organisers are inviting applications from anyone over the age of 18 who wants to step out of their comfort zone for a great cause. No previous dance experience is needed – just enthusiasm, a commitment to training, and a willingness to fundraise.
More men are especially encouraged to apply. While the event welcomes all genders, there is a particular shortage of male applicants this year – and organisers are hoping local gents will step up and take to the floor.
There’s less than two weeks now left to apply to take part with applications closing on Thursday 31st July.
“Strictly Christmas is about having fun, challenging yourself, and doing something amazing for a truly special charity,” said James Sanders, Show Director for Strictly Christmas.
“Every year we see people achieve more than they thought possible. We’d love to hear from anyone ready to say ‘yes’ to sparkle – we especially need more men to apply!”
How to Apply
To register your interest as a potential contestant for 2025, you can apply here: forms.office.com/r/630quwynr2
Deadline for applications: Thursday 31st July 2025
If you would like more information before submitting your application, email the Strictly Christmas Organising Team on [email protected] or search ‘Strictly Christmas 2025’ on Facebook.