Strictly Christmas 2025 launches contestant search – no dance experience required!

One of the region's most dazzling charity events is back! Strictly Christmas – the sparkling fundraising extravaganza in aid of Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice Coventry – is officially recruiting novice dancers to become contestants in its 2025 shows, set to take place this December at the Royal Court Hotel.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its ninth year, Strictly Christmas pairs complete beginners with experienced dancers to learn ballroom and Latin routines over several weeks – culminating in spectacular live performances in front of a sell-out audience.

Every step taken helps raise vital funds for Zoe’s Place, which provides expert care and support for babies and young children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are inviting applications from anyone over the age of 18 who wants to step out of their comfort zone for a great cause. No previous dance experience is needed – just enthusiasm, a commitment to training, and a willingness to fundraise.

All set for Strictly Christmas 2025

More men are especially encouraged to apply. While the event welcomes all genders, there is a particular shortage of male applicants this year – and organisers are hoping local gents will step up and take to the floor.

There’s less than two weeks now left to apply to take part with applications closing on Thursday 31st July.

“Strictly Christmas is about having fun, challenging yourself, and doing something amazing for a truly special charity,” said James Sanders, Show Director for Strictly Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every year we see people achieve more than they thought possible. We’d love to hear from anyone ready to say ‘yes’ to sparkle – we especially need more men to apply!”

How to Apply

To register your interest as a potential contestant for 2025, you can apply here: forms.office.com/r/630quwynr2

Deadline for applications: Thursday 31st July 2025

If you would like more information before submitting your application, email the Strictly Christmas Organising Team on [email protected] or search ‘Strictly Christmas 2025’ on Facebook.