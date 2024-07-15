Talented Rugby youngster wins ‘dream job’ competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A creative youngster has become Rugby’s youngest ever architect following a region-wide search.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Redrow at Houlton on Houlton Way, launched a hunt for imaginative ‘Archi-tots of the future’ aged between four and nine, asking them to design their very own house of the future as part of the housebuilder’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Harry, aged nine, from Hillmorton Primary School, took on the challenge and created his own unique space home – an air-locked pod on Mars, with a long ladder instead of stairs and white cladding to regulate temperature.

Harry’s out-of-this-world blueprint impressed the Redrow judging panel with its well thought-through, quirky design.

Harry, nine, shows off his winning design.

As Redrow Midlands’ new ‘Archi-tot’, Harry was awarded a prize of £100 in Amazon vouchers, as well as winning Amazon vouchers worth £150 for his school to encourage his classmates to get creative too.

Harry said: “I feel really proud of myself. When Mum told me I had won when I got home from school, I couldn’t believe it.

“I really enjoyed that I had the freedom to do whatever I wanted with my design. I could put in things like the dome, airlock and space suit as that's what I think you would need if you lived on Mars.”

Winning the competition has also inspired Harry to think about his future career.

Harry's 'out-of-this-world' design won over the judges.

He said: “My dream is to be a professional rugby player but I would also love to be an architect as they use lots of maths, which I like. I like drawing and being creative. If I could design houses, I would probably branch out into bigger buildings because you have more room for design on bigger buildings.”

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “To celebrate our 50th year of housebuilding, we’ve been looking to the future by calling on the Midlands’ most creative young talent to imagine what a home will look like in 2074.

“We’re passionate about inspiring the next generation, so our competition was designed to encourage young people to take an interest in design and construction. We are delighted to name the winner – we had lots of fantastic entries, but Harry’s imagination really stood out.

“At Redrow, we strive to be at the forefront of design and innovation and are committed to building responsibly – and we were so impressed that our values were reflected in Harry’s design that he just had to be the winner.

“We've no doubt Harry could have a promising architectural career ahead of him should he choose to and are sure he’ll be living in a home just like his design, fifty years from now!”

