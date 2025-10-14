Taylor Wimpey donates life-saving defibrillator in Rugby

Taylor Wimpey West Midlands has donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to OurJay Foundation to benefit the Rugby community.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PADs from its completed developments to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

After losing her son Jamie in 2022, Naomi Rees-Issitt set up the OurJay Foundation in Jamie’s memory to fundraise for public access defibrillators. Since the Foundation was established, 288 defibrillators have been installed, with over £300,000 having been raised by the charity to purchase the life-saving equipment.

The defibrillator donated by Taylor Wimpey will be sited at Rugby Free High School in Rugby to ensure the equipment is readily accessible in case of an emergency at the school.

Taylor Wimpey's defibrillator donation also marks the completion of its Paddox Rise development, off Ashlawn Road, in Rugby.

Ben Walker,Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Rugby with the help of the OurJay Foundation.”

Estelle Stephenson, Head of Health Partnerships and Community Resuscitation at the British Heart Foundation, said:“Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases. Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities – alongside more of us learning CPR skills – can play a vital role in these critical moments. That is why we are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in Rugby as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life.”

Naomi Rees-Issitt, Jamie’s mum and Founder of OurJay Foundation, said: “It is incredibly important to have public access defibrillators readily available in case of emergency. We’re very grateful for this donation from Taylor Wimpey to allow us to continue our work to ensure as many defibrillators and life-saving equipment are accessible as possible across the Rugby and Warwickshire communities.”

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. According to the BHF, when someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

To learn CPR in just 15 minutes with the BHF’s free online RevivR tool, visit www.revivr.bhf.org.uk

The Circuit’s aim is to map all public access defibrillators in the UK, so ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest – the ultimate medical emergency. Further information about The Circuit is available at www.thecircuit.uk

To find out more about the other ways that Taylor Wimpey supports local communities, visit www.taylorwimey.co.uk/media-centre/news