Tesco Coventry supports SEND students in creating a home-style life skills room

Colleagues at Tesco Covetry Arena support local school to create a hands-on life skills classroom to help students develop real-world skills for a more independent future.

Students at Corley Academy now have a fully equipped ‘home away from home’ where they can develop essential life skills, thanks to the generosity of Tesco Coventry Arena volunteers.

Store colleagues learnt about the project after hosting two pupils for work experience. Inspired to give back, they found out about the school’s vision for a dedicated life skills area and provided the school with £500 to furnish the area with much-needed equipment.

Their efforts also resulted in Tesco’s Coventry and Warwick maintenance team revamping an existing classroom into a practical learning space with a fresh coat of paint and an upgraded kitchen.

Once the room was complete, students headed to Tesco Coventry Arena to furnish the space with a selection of household essentials—including a hoover, iron, bedding, and cleaning supplies—some donated by team members—which helped turn the room into a true-to-life home environment.

Now known as The Den, the flat-style setup features a laundry room and kitchen, giving students the chance to practice real-world skills in a supportive, hands-on setting.

The space will play a key role in the school’s ASDAN Life Skills Challenge qualifications, preparing students for the independence of adulthood.

Mark White, Headteacher at Corley Academy, said: “On behalf of our staff and students, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone at Tesco Coventry Arena for their incredible support. Their generosity has enabled us to bring our idea to life and will help our students develop essential skills and a sense of independence as they transition into adulthood.

“It has been fantastic to see our students complete—and others currently undertaking—work experience with the team, gaining valuable hands-on skills and growing in confidence. Watching this project come to life has been truly rewarding, and we are so grateful for the impact it will have on students to come.

“Our pupils are eager to make full use of this space, applying what they learn in a meaningful way. We’re so thankful to know we are part of such a supportive community.”

Michelle Walsh, Community Champion at Tesco Coventry Arena, said: “At Tesco, we are proud to give back to our communities and provide support that truly makes a difference.

“Seeing the meaningful impact our time and efforts have had on the school is incredibly rewarding. It is inspiring to know that dedicating just a little of our time has helped create a space where pupils can develop and thrive, gaining access to a practical and engaging way of learning. Every child deserves an environment that nurtures their growth in a way that suits them, and we are grateful to have played a part in making that a reality.

“We have been working with Corley Academy for over two years now and have had the privilege of supporting students through work experience. It has been a pleasure to see them grow, and we look forward to continuing this support for many years to come.”