The Myton Hospices invites the community to share messages of thanks for care

The Myton Hospices is inviting members of the community who have experienced their care to send a message of thanks to the dedicated staff and volunteers who support patients and their families.

Myton has introduced a new platform on its website to make it as easy as possible for people to share their feedback.

The charity understands that when someone is receiving their care, every smile, conversation and act of kindness can make a meaningful difference. Whether it was a nurse offering comfort during a difficult night, a volunteer making a cup of tea, or a member of staff simply listening when it mattered most, messages of gratitude can have a profound impact.

Sharing a message of thanks takes only a couple of minutes, costs nothing, and has the power to brighten someone’s day. These messages also serve as an important reminder to the Myton team of the difference their dedication makes to the lives of people across the local community in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Supporters who wish to go one step further can also make a donation alongside their message. Every contribution helps ensure The Myton Hospices can continue providing their services free of charge to people living with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones when they need it most, now and in the future.

Ruth Freeman, Chief Executive of The Myton Hospices, said:

“At Myton, we are continually inspired by the messages of gratitude we receive from patients and their families. They remind us why we do what we do, and they mean so much to our staff and volunteers who give their all every single day. A simple thank you can have a profound impact – lifting spirits and showing that the care and compassion we provide truly makes a difference.”

This year, it will cost £15.3 million for The Myton Hospices to continue providing its vital services, just 17% of this comes from the NHS and the charity has to raise £12.7 million – that’s more than £1 million every single month!

Messages of thanks, and an optional donation to support Myton’s work, can be made online at www.mytonhospice.org/Thanks