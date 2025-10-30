Triton Showers announces leadership change

Phil Viner

Triton Showers has announced the appointment of Phil Viner as managing director, succeeding Dave Tutton, who is retiring after 12 years, having led the business to achieve record market share and industry-wide recognition for innovation and environmental credentials during this time.

Having joined the Nuneaton-based manufacturer as business development director in 2013, Dave ascended to the role of MD 15 months after his arrival.Under his leadership, Triton has continued to build on its legacy of intelligent product design, earning several accolades for its showers, market impact and industry contributions.

This strategic direction culminated in a King’s Award for Enterprise in 2024, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable development.

While stepping down from his role at Triton, Dave will continue to support the wider Norcros Group in an advisory position, offering valuable guidance across all its businesses, including Triton.

Dave Tutton

Phil, currently Triton’s commercial director, brings over 25 years of experience in the bathroom and plumbing sector, spanning both UK manufacturing and merchant distribution. Since joining Triton in 2020, he has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth pillars, overseeing research and development, as well as innovation, quality, product management and commercial strategy.

Dave said: “It has been an honour to lead Triton through a period of such significant growth. Our success has always been down to team effort, driven by clear strategic direction and a shared commitment to excellence.

“As Triton marks its 50th anniversary this year, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and couldn’t be more confident that the business is in safe hands with Phil. We are in a strong market position with many more exciting opportunities ahead, all of which are signs that our collective strategies are working.

“Phil’s appointment means continuity for the company and is reflective of the strength and depth of the team we’ve built over the years. He has played a crucial role in many aspects of our growth since joining us five years ago, and I know he’ll continue to drive the organisation forward with the same passion, focus and stability.”

Phil said: “It’s a privilege to be taking over from Dave, whose leadership has left a real legacy. I’m excited to continue steering the ship in the same solid and successful direction to which the business has grown accustomed. I’m fortunate to be underpinned by such a fantastic team too – our progress simply wouldn’t be possible without every single person at Triton.

“Having spent over two decades in the sector, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of innovation, customer focus and forging strong partnerships. Triton embodies all these values, and I look forward to building on the momentum we’ve created to drive further growth and success in the years to come.”