Warwick school children travel to London to help mark charity’s anniversary
The event involved some 2,000 guests, from staff and supporters, to church leaders and charity partners from around the world, who came together to reflect on achievements of the past eight decades, give thanks, and recommit to the charity’s mission to end global poverty.
Christian Aid was founded in 1945, when churches worked together after World War Two, to consider how they could help the thousands of refugees in Europe needing shelter and basic supplies.
Since then, the agency has launched the country’s longest running charity week (Christian Aid Week); helped found global organisations like the Disasters Emergency Committee to bring other charities together in times of crisis.
Headteacher, Sandra Sutherland, said: “We were delighted to be invited to participate in this special service, in recognition of our success in achieving the Gold Level of Christian Aid’s ‘Global Neighbours’ award. We travelled to London with all of the children in Year 4 for this inspiring opportunity; they had previously completed a virtual learning session and tour which helped them to appreciate the grandeur and magnificence of the Abbey.”
It was a wonderful experience for the children and so memorable to be part of the atmosphere outside, after the service, while the bells of Westminster Abbey sounded.