Warwick school children travel to London to help mark charity’s anniversary

Pupils from All Saints’ CE Junior School in Warwick travelled to London for an anniversary service.

Pupils from All Saints’ CE Junior School in Warwick joined a global congregation at Westminster Abbey, for a special service to mark the 80th anniversary of international development agency Christian Aid.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event involved some 2,000 guests, from staff and supporters, to church leaders and charity partners from around the world, who came together to reflect on achievements of the past eight decades, give thanks, and recommit to the charity’s mission to end global poverty.

Christian Aid was founded in 1945, when churches worked together after World War Two, to consider how they could help the thousands of refugees in Europe needing shelter and basic supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the agency has launched the country’s longest running charity week (Christian Aid Week); helped found global organisations like the Disasters Emergency Committee to bring other charities together in times of crisis.

Youngsters from Warwick joined Christian Aid supporters at Westminster Abbey for the 80th anniversary service.

Headteacher, Sandra Sutherland, said: “We were delighted to be invited to participate in this special service, in recognition of our success in achieving the Gold Level of Christian Aid’s ‘Global Neighbours’ award. We travelled to London with all of the children in Year 4 for this inspiring opportunity; they had previously completed a virtual learning session and tour which helped them to appreciate the grandeur and magnificence of the Abbey.”

It was a wonderful experience for the children and so memorable to be part of the atmosphere outside, after the service, while the bells of Westminster Abbey sounded.