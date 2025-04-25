It’s almost GCSE season, and some of Warwickshire’s highest performing schools in last year’s exams have shown they also excel in another crucial measure.
The Government’s full absence and attendance figures for the most recent 2023/24 school year are out now. England’s overall absence rate - the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers well above pre-pandemic figures, and the amount of ‘persistently absent’ pupils missing at least 10% of these half-day sessions also remains incredibly high - affecting 1 in 5 children.
When it comes to exams, this can make a huge difference. A recent Department for Education report has found that pupils who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs as those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means missing just 10 days of school slashes the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.
Included with the Government’s attendance figures was the absence data for each state-funded secondary school in England. We’ve looked into how schools in the Warwickshire County Council area have done, when it comes to pupils missing class for any reason.
Only schools with absence rates of 8% or lower have been included - excluding private and special schools - an outstanding achievement for any school community. Parents might notice that many were also among Warwickshire’s top performing secondary schools for the last GCSE summer exam series.
Here were the 10 local secondary schools that made the grade:
