100 job vacancies available at college group which has sites in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby

A college group with sites in Leamington, Warwick and Rugby is seeking 100 new staff members as it prepares for the forthcoming academic year.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) is recruiting across all six of its college sites in Warwickshire and Worcestershire including Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College, Rugby College, Moreton Morrell College, Pershore College and Evesham College.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 40 of the roles are in the student support team, which works with supported learning students to help them with their day-to-day education.

WCG is recruiting for 100 job roles across all six of its colleges. Picture submitted.

There is also a wide range of academic posts open for applications, with subjects ranging from engineering, plumbing and counselling, to animal welfare, horticulture and digital.

Opportunities are available in HR, marketing, payroll, learning and development and employee services – including the executive assistant to the CEO.

Other roles include cleaners, garden ground maintenance staff and estate management.

Elise Lamberton, recruitment manager at WCG, said: “We’re gearing up for a busy summer of recruitment as we look to strengthen the teams across our six colleges.

“In particular, we are seeking individuals to join our student support team and provide support for our successful and growing supported learning provision.

“While hybrid working isn’t available across all of our available positions, we are committed to the continued development of our staff, which is reflected in our leadership and management training programme, and our discounted offer for part-time and professional courses.”