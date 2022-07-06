Demolition work starts as part of project to redevelop Kenilworth leisure centre

Demolition work is underway as part of the project to redevelop a Kenilworth leisure centre.

Castle Farm Recreation Centre, in Fishponds Road, will be replaced by a multi-million pound facility including a sports hall, 80 station gym and fitness studios.

The work will also include creating new headquarters for guide and scout groups.

The demolition work, being carried out by AR Demolition, is expected to take about four weeks.

In readiness for the demolition, contractors have removed materials, fixtures and fittings from inside the building, which will be recycled or reused where possible.

Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day said: “We are delighted to have reached another milestone and are now looking forward to the commencement of construction of these wonderful new facilities in a matter of weeks.”

Plans to redevelop Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in the town are now at their final stages, with an announcement expected soon.

Undefined: readMore

1. Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth - Demolition work has started as part of the work to replace the recreation centre with a new modern leisure centre. Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth - Demolition work has started as part of the work to replace the recreation centre with a new modern leisure centre. Photo: Mike Baker- MDB Photo Sales

2. Castle Farm Recreation Centre demolition work Castle Farm Recreation Centre demolition work Photo: Mike Baker- MDB Photo Sales

3. Castle Farm Recreation Centre demolition work Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth - Demolition work has started as part of the work to replace the recreation centre with a new modern leisure centre. Photo by Miike Baker. Photo: Mike Baker- MDB Photo Sales

4. Castle Farm Recreation Centre demolition work How the recreation centre looked before the demolition work started. Photo by Mike Baker. Photo: Mike Baker- MDB Photo Sales