47% of GCSE grades at The Kingsley School awarded 9-7

The Kingsley School students celebrate on GCSE results day.

Students from The Kingsley School are celebrating their exceptional achievements in this year’s GCSEs with 47% of grades awarded at grade 9–7, more than double the national average of 22%.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students' impressive outcomes are the result of sustained commitment, resilience and determination throughout their studies. These results are particularly significant as the proportion of grades awarded 9-7 has grown by over a third from last year. The School has also seen the highest proportion of grades 9-6 since before the pandemic.

In addition to this, 54% of grades awarded exceeded target/expected grades by more than one grade, which shows the outstanding progress made by students at Kingsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher, Dr Sarah Howling, commented: "Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their GCSE results today. These achievements reflect not only their hard work and perseverance in recent months, but also the resilience and positive spirit they have shown throughout their time at Kingsley, along with the dedication of our staff. With significantly more top grades than in recent years, this is a clear sign of the progress we are making as a school. We are proud to celebrate these successes today – congratulations once again, Year 11."

Peter Bucknall, Academic Deputy Head, added: “We are very pleased with this outstanding set of results, which provide a fitting reward for the hard work, commitment, and enthusiasm for learning shown by this cohort. These achievements give them strong foundations for the next stage of their studies, and we look forward to seeing them flourish as they embrace their next challenge.”

Amongst this year’s cohort there were some notable individual successes including Abi, who achieved nine grade 9s, and 2 grade 8s; Freya, who achieved six grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and one grade 6; Jessica, who received three grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s; Kitty, who received one grade 9, seven grade 8s and two grade 6s; Helena, who received three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and three grade 6s; and Issy, who received two grade 9s, five grade 8s and three grade 7s.

Richard Nicholson, Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, reflected on results for pupils across the Foundation: “Today, we celebrate our Year 11 pupils across the Foundation as they attain an excellent set of GCSE results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their outstanding achievements, across a wide range of subjects, are testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication they have shown throughout their studies. We now look forward to seeing their continued progress along the next stage of their journey with us, as well as welcoming new pupils who are joining us for their sixth form studies. I have no doubt that they will all excel, and importantly, contribute significantly to their schools and the wider community.”