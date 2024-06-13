Avon Valley students visit London
Over fifty Year 10 students who study business, computing, or media studies at The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College recently visited London and took part in a range of visits and activities to support their learning.
The trip’s itinerary was designed to give students the opportunity to see, in real life, what they are learning about in school. The visit included visits to the Museum of Brands, the Design Museum, and the Science Museum, where there was an interactive video game exhibition. The trip also included a retail tour around Regent Street, Savile Row, and Carnaby Street. The students also took part in a business tour of Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge.
During their time in the capital, the students got a bird’s-eye view of London from Horizon 22’s viewing platform and saw many of London’s sights, including Tower Bridge, the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, and The Shard.
Blake Francis, Headteacher, said: “Residential trips are always a great opportunity for students to explore what they are learning about away from the classroom setting. It sounds like the students on the London trip had a great time and have benefited from their experience. I am very grateful to the staff who gave up their time to accompany the students and to Mr Owen, who organised the trip.”