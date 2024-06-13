Avon Valley students visit London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students studying computing, media and business visit the capital.

Over fifty Year 10 students who study business, computing, or media studies at The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College recently visited London and took part in a range of visits and activities to support their learning.

The trip’s itinerary was designed to give students the opportunity to see, in real life, what they are learning about in school. The visit included visits to the Museum of Brands, the Design Museum, and the Science Museum, where there was an interactive video game exhibition. The trip also included a retail tour around Regent Street, Savile Row, and Carnaby Street. The students also took part in a business tour of Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge.

During their time in the capital, the students got a bird’s-eye view of London from Horizon 22’s viewing platform and saw many of London’s sights, including Tower Bridge, the Houses of Parliament, London Eye, and The Shard.

Avon Valley School students visit London