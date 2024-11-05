Burton Green school near Kenilworth celebrates the 150th anniversary of its opening

Burton Green Church of England Academy has celebrated the 150th anniversary of its opening.

The primary school, formerly called Burton Green School, opened in 1874.

The school held a celebration day recently which began with a breakfast broadcast by BBC CWR.

Stella Villiers, the head of the school, welcomed everyone and the whole school sang in front of a capacity audience.

Then each class presented a country dance.

The room was packed with parents of pupils past and present, with many past pupils now being parents themselves.

Special guests had been invited, including a number of previous head teachers, teachers and other staff and past pupils.

The among these was former pupil Anita Smith, now aged 91 and still living in the village.

She has very fond memories of the school and paints a picture of a very different life to the one children know today.

Display boards were covered in photos and newspaper cuttings covering the school’s history.

The first class depicted was from 1910 and these photos showing girls in pinafores and boys in sailor suits, all looking very serious, are in the collection of Warwickshire County Record Office.

In another room, the school log books were on display, again cared for today by the Record Office.

They provide a fascinating insight into school days of the past including the many reasons for children’s absences such as a variety of illnesses including smallpox and scarlet fever.

A film compiling photos from across the years had been created by an ex-pupil and was shown to the guests who toured the school and enjoyed tea and cakes there.