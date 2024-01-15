Department for Education officials praise progress to improve SEND services in Warwickshire

In 2022 a report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted 'significant weaknesses' in special educational needs and disabilities provision in Warwickshire. Since then, a collaborative effort has been been made to address these issues

Warwickshire is making good progress to enhance support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), according to the latest review by the Department for Education and NHS England.

In 2021 and 2022 an inspection and report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted 'significant weaknesses' in special educational needs and disabilities provision in Warwickshire.

At the time of the inspection, parents of SEND children said they were ‘left reeling and in tears’ and campaigners from SEND Crisis Warwickshire staged a protest outside the county council’s Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick. Picture by Mike Baker.

Since then, a joint effort has been been made to address these issues

Warwickshire County Council has said that the collaborative efforts of it and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, in conjunction with partners including Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, have been acknowledged for their ongoing commitment to enhancing the SEND system.

The recent report highlights continuous progress in the county, emphasising the adoption of new priorities through the Delivering Better Value Programme and the refresh of the SEND and Inclusion Strategy.

While the report recognises the positive progress made, it acknowledges the need for further work, particularly in improving neurodevelopment and ADHD pathways.

Challenges with the current service delivery model are acknowledged, with a rise in social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) issues at secondary schools requiring additional development for a graduated approach and appropriate decision-making.

Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Reflecting on the past year, I am pleased to note the recognition from the Department of Education and NHS England, affirming Warwickshire's continuous dedication to improving support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“As a local area, our commitment remains unwavering in ensuring that we not only acknowledge the challenges ahead, but also work collaboratively, increase co-production, and leverage the expertise within the system to improve outcomes for all children, young people and their families in Warwickshire.”